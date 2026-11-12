The Netherlands resume their Nations League campaign at home to Greece on Friday. With captain Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey injured, Xavi must find replacements for both. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 20:45 and will be shown live on NPO3.

After Van Dijk and Brobbey withdrew from the Netherlands squad on Monday, Xavi decided not to call up replacements for the defender and forward. He will face Greece with 23 players.

Bart Verbruggen has been excellent for Brighton & Hove Albion and starts in goal for the Netherlands. Jurriën Timber sits top of the Premier League with Arsenal and starts at right-back. José Mourinho is keeping Denzel Dumfries on the bench at Real Madrid, and he misses out here too.

On the left, Ian Maatsen starts, with Micky van de Ven moving into central defence alongside Jan Paul van Hecke. The Dutch fought back from 2-0 down away to Greece to earn a point (2-2).

Fit again, Frenkie de Jong goes straight into the starting XI after last playing for the Netherlands at the World Cup. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders complete the midfield in the ArenA on Friday.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE

Mexx Meerdink impressed during the previous international break, but Donyell Malen starts as the striker. Crysencio Summerville has become a certainty on the right, while Cody Gakpo must provide a threat from the left.

Probable Netherlands starting XI: Verbruggen; Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Maatsen; De Jong, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.