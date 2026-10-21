Probable Feyenoord line-up: Van Bronckhorst picks strong team against Real Betis

Feyenoord return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Real Betis in the league phase. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is expected to pick a strong side in Spain, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Seville is at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

Against Telstar last Saturday, Van Bronckhorst selected Thijs Kraaijeveld, Sem Steijn and Gaoussou Diarra as Feyenoord won 3-4. None of the three is expected to start against Real Betis on Wednesday.

Tjark Ernst will be in goal for Feyenoord, with Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back. Jeremiah St. Juste returns to central defence alongside Tsuyoshi Watanabe.

Despite scoring twice against Telstar, Steijn makes way for Oussama Targhalline in midfield. Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël complete Feyenoord's midfield in Spain.

On the right wing, Anis Hadj Moussa will play on Wednesday, while Luciano Valente returns on the left. Nacho Ferri will play furthest forward in the visitors' three-man attack.

Feyenoord beat Como 3-2 in impressive fashion last week. Real Betis beat FC Porto 3-2 before losing 2-5 at home to FC Barcelona three days later.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.