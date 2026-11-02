Feyenoord host Inter at De Kuip on Tuesday in a major Champions League clash. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will trust his established names, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Rotterdam-Zuid is at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

At a press conference on Monday, Van Bronckhorst said Jeremiah St. Juste and Jakub Moder are not fit enough to face Inter. Shaqueel van Persie and Reiss Nelson missed Saturday's match against Fortuna Sittard, but are training again and will be available on Tuesday.

Tjark Ernst will start in goal against the Italian giants. Givairo Read will play at right-back and Javi López at left-back, with Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol in central defence.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst will stick with his usual options. Charles Vanhoutte and Oussama Targhalline will start alongside the more advanced Gjivai Zechiël.

Anis Hadj Moussa will start on the right, with Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri will lead the line against Inter's wily defenders.

Next matches FEY Champions League 15:00 INT

On Saturday, Feyenoord dropped costly points against Fortuna, who snatched a late 1-1 draw. Inter lost 3-1 to AC Milan in the fiercely contested derby, a setback in the Serie A title race.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.