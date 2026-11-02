Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1085291572.jpgANP
Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

Probable Feyenoord line-up: these players are aiming to pull off an upset against Inter

Feyenoord vs Inter
Feyenoord
Inter
Champions League

Feyenoord host Inter at De Kuip on Tuesday in a major Champions League clash. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will trust his established names, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Rotterdam-Zuid is at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select. 

At a press conference on Monday, Van Bronckhorst said Jeremiah St. Juste and Jakub Moder are not fit enough to face Inter. Shaqueel van Persie and Reiss Nelson missed Saturday's match against Fortuna Sittard, but are training again and will be available on Tuesday.

Tjark Ernst will start in goal against the Italian giants. Givairo Read will play at right-back and Javi López at left-back, with Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol in central defence.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst will stick with his usual options. Charles Vanhoutte and Oussama Targhalline will start alongside the more advanced Gjivai Zechiël.

Anis Hadj Moussa will start on the right, with Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri will lead the line against Inter's wily defenders.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

On Saturday, Feyenoord dropped costly points against Fortuna, who snatched a late 1-1 draw. Inter lost 3-1 to AC Milan in the fiercely contested derby, a setback in the Serie A title race.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google