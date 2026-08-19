Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel makes two changes to the team

Ajax face FC Sion in the Conference League play-offs on Thursday. Coach Míchel makes two changes to his side, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Switzerland is at 20:15 and the match can be watched live on streaming platform KIJK.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal for Ajax. The Amsterdam side line up in defence, from right to left, with Lucas Rosa, Aaron Bouwman, Youri Baas and Owen Wijndal.

In midfield, Youri Regeer must provide control for Ajax in Switzerland. Davy Klaassen also keeps his place, while Julian Brandt returns to the line-up to add attacking thrust.

Up front, Kasper Dolberg is still an Ajax player and leads the line against Sion. Steven Berghuis on the right and Abdellah Ouazane on the left must supply the Danish forward from the flanks.

Ajax play the first leg away from home, before the return in Amsterdam on Thursday 27 August. The winners of the tie will qualify for the Conference League proper.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Regeer, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Dolberg, Ouazane.