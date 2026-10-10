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Rian Rosendaal
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Probable Ajax line-up: duo can make their debut on Saturday

Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen
Ajax
NEC Nijmegen
Eredivisie

Ajax resume the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie at home to NEC on Saturday. Coach Míchel has a number of injury problems, so he has to reshuffle. The match at the Johan Cruijff ArenA kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1. 

Míchel cannot call on Anton Gaaei, Caio Henrique, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis and Kasper Dolberg because of injuries. Simon Adingra and Yves Bissouma could make their debuts on Saturday, as the Spanish coach indicated at a press moment. Aaron Bouwman is fit again after injury.

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal against NEC. Lucas Rosa at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back complete the full-back roles. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas form the heart of the Amsterdam defence.

Ajax's midfield brings no surprises. Jorthy Mokio, Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt start in the Eredivisie restart.

Berghuis misses out, which gives Viktor Tsygankov a chance on the right of the attack. Oscar Gloukh starts on the left, with Tolu Arokodare leading the line for the home side.

Next matches
AJX

AJX

Eredivisie

10 Oct 2026

NEC

NEC

Ajax need a win to stay in touch with the top sides. They also want a solid dress rehearsal before Thursday's Conference League meeting with Hajduk Split.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Klaassen, Brandt; Tsygankov, Arokodare, Gloukh.

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