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Progressive Actions is Prime Video's first Prime Insight developed specifically for the UEFA Champions League. It highlights the passes and ball carries that move a team up the pitch

The feature debuts on Prime Vision's alternative feed on 25 November for Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma

Prime Video has unveiled Progressive Actions, a new feature in its UEFA Champions League coverage. It highlights the passes and ball carries that move a team up the pitch, create promising attacks and reveal the contribution of the often less-celebrated players who make them possible. Prime Video's producers, engineers, AI experts and analysts developed it as the first Prime Insight specifically for the UEFA Champions League. It joins a growing range of features on Prime Vision, the alternative feed where Prime Video tests innovations that often go on to appear in the main broadcast.

Proprietary AI-powered models identify a progressive action by measuring how far the ball travels in each area of the pitch, bringing a team closer to goal and a chance to score. The threshold for triggering the Progressive Actions graphic falls as the ball approaches the opposition goal, where defences are more compact and space is harder to find. The metric reflects data Europe's top clubs use behind the scenes, though it has historically been difficult to show during a live broadcast. When a player makes a progressive action, an on-pitch graphic will show where it began and ended, who was involved and how far the ball travelled. Fans will see the ground gained towards goal in real time, giving them a view of the game like that of a coaching staff.

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"Prime Vision is where we develop new features that shine a light on the metrics, actions and players that make a difference in a match but aren't always captured by traditional statistics or broadcast techniques," said Andrew Hornett, Director of Live Sports Production for Europe, Prime Video. "Every team has players whose influence goes far beyond the scoresheet: those doing the crucial work in the build-up, moving the ball forward two or three passes before an assist. Progressive Actions is designed to capture precisely that impact by measuring and visualising these actions during a live broadcast. Fans will see them in real time as they happen, but we'll also aggregate the data over the course of the match so they can see which players have had the biggest impact on the game."

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The feature will debut in Italy on the evening of 25 November for Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma, matchday five of the Champions League league phase. Fans can access Prime Vision and features such as Progressive Actions with their remote control, either from the match details page or through the in-game menu during any live UCL match on Prime Video.

Progressive Actions is the first Prime Insight built from scratch for Prime Video's UEFA Champions League coverage. It joins the tactical map, momentum, advanced statistics, passing options and player tags in Prime Vision's growing range of features designed to bring fans closer to the game. All are available on the alternative feed during every live UCL match on Prime Video. Prime Video first developed Prime Insights for Thursday Night Football, its exclusive weekly NFL package in the United States. There, AI-powered features such as the award-winning Defensive Alerts have become a hallmark of the coverage, moving from the alternative feed to the main broadcast each week.

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