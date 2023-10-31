Premier League clubs informed of major change to Carabao Cup in time for next season

Carabao Cup semi-finals are to stop being two-legged ties after the 2023-24 season in a bid to ease fixture congestion for Premier League clubs.

Carabao Cup to scrap two-legged semis

Fixture congestion motivates change

Premier League to help with EFL funding

WHAT HAPPENED? The EFL have been convinced to switch to one-off semi-final games. According to the Daily Mail, the organisation has been negotiating a broadcast deal with Sky Sports starting next season that includes no penalty charge for scrapping two-legged semis, as well as proposed funding from the Premier League worth £900 million over six years. That package must first be signed off by the 20 top-flight clubs, who have already been made aware of the format change proposal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The League Cup (run by the EFL and known by a variety of sponsor names over the years) has had two-legged semi-finals since it debuted in the 1960-61 season. Two-legged ties were additionally introduced to early rounds from the mid-1970s, but were scrapped in 2001. Fixture congestion is the leading motivation for the semi-finals to now follow suit and has been for some time. But with the competition a major source of revenue for the EFL and the January semi-finals of particular broadcast interest, other things have had to fall into place before the change can happen.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THE CARABAO CUP? This season's competition resumes this week, with the eight fourth round ties to be played across Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The quarter-final draw will then take place straight after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Newcastle.