Share Follow GOAL on Google

A major footballing surprise is on the horizon, one that could give Arab fans the chance to watch Barcelona, one of the giants of world football, in an exceptional encounter in the coming months.

Advertisement

Kuwait Football Association president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef has revealed a preliminary agreement with Barcelona's management to stage a friendly between Kuwait and the Catalan club next February, timed to coincide with the country's National Day celebrations. There's a catch, though. The fixture still depends on the Spanish club's circumstances and whether they can travel to Kuwait on the proposed date.

As reported by Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa, Al-Yousef said the agreement followed his meeting with Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste at his office on the evening of Thursday 19 November 2026, where the pair discussed arrangements for the match.

For Kuwaiti football, this matters. Barcelona's huge popular appeal is only part of it: the national team could also reap marketing, media and technical benefits, should the talks produce a final agreement and the match actually go ahead.

Barcelona in Kuwait in February?

Advertisement Advertisement

If it does go ahead, expect plenty of interest. Barcelona are hugely popular across the Gulf, and the Spanish club carry real sporting and historical weight, usually with a squad packed with some of the biggest stars in world football.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol ExpressVPN

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna ExpressVPN

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia ExpressVPN

Sevilla vs Real Betis ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo ExpressVPN

Barcelona vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad ExpressVPN

Osasuna vs Malaga ExpressVPN

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Levante vs Elche ExpressVPN



















February was picked to coincide with two major national occasions in Kuwait. The country celebrates National Day on 25 February, commemorating independence in 1961, while 26 February marks Liberation Day. The period usually brings a variety of public and sporting events and celebrations.

A match of this scale would add a sporting dimension to the national celebrations. Facing a side of Barcelona's stature would also give the Kuwait Football Association the chance to attract international media attention, boost attendances in the stands and benefit from the organisational and marketing experience that comes with hosting Europe's leading clubs.

Advertisement

Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium awaits the event

According to the Kuwait Football Association president, Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium has emerged as the candidate to host the fixture. It's the main stadium for Kuwait's matches and many of the country's major football occasions.

Advertisement

Holding the match there carries added significance. It would showcase Kuwaiti sports facilities to a global club of Barcelona's stature, at a time when Gulf sports federations are looking to use major friendlies to strengthen the standing of their competitions and national teams on the international stage.

Barcelona boast a history rich in domestic and continental titles and rank among the most popular clubs in the world. Hosting them in Kuwait would be more than a friendly: it would be a major public and marketing occasion.

Advertisement

Nothing is official yet, however. Ahmad Al-Yousef has tied the agreement to Barcelona's circumstances and whether the club's delegation can travel to Kuwait next February.

Kuwaiti fans now wait for the next step in the negotiations. The question is whether the Catalan club can fit the fixture into their schedule and turn the idea into an officially announced match between Kuwait and one of European football's giants during the National Day celebrations.