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The five-goal win was not simply a surprise in Berlin. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp had hinted at this scenario before kick-off, in a remark that ARD played back to him after the final whistle, only for him to discover that his prediction had come true to the letter. Germany secured a resounding 5-0 victory over the Netherlands in their final international fixture of the year, clinching top spot in Group 2 and qualifying for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

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ARD presenter Esther Sedlaczek had a reminder ready for Klopp in his post-match television interview. Before the game, he'd said: "In the best case, we'll score five goals", as reported by Bild after the game. Klopp seemed surprised to hear it again. "Did I say that?" he asked, before the broadcaster played him a clip from his pre-match interview so he could check his own words.

Klopp had sounded hopeful before kick-off: "We have a good feeling, but we don't know what will happen. In the ideal scenario, we'll score five goals against them, but scoring even one will be hard enough." The UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw takes place next Friday. Germany head into it having closed their year with a historic win over their Dutch neighbours, one that made Klopp's prediction look almost scripted.

"Germany have not got rid of all their problems"

Jürgen Klopp made no secret of his admiration for the Germany team and its players. But he wasn't about to treat the win as proof that the side had shaken off all its problems.

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Speaking to ARD, Klopp said he'd fallen in love with the national team since taking charge, despite the image that had hung over the side beforehand: "In the summer, you had the feeling that the new coach would need to drink a lot to be able to enjoy watching the German national team. But I went there and fell in love with it at first sight."

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He went on: "Wonderful footballers and special characters. But that was not how others saw them from the outside." Germany's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico ended in the round of 32 with defeat to Paraguay, and former coach Julian Nagelsmann's departure followed. Klopp has since taken the team to the top of their group and into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, where Spain, the world champions, or Belgium could be waiting.

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As for what comes next, Klopp said: "I'm already excited about it". He refused, though, to read the big win as a sign that everything was fixed: "Of course, it would be absurd to think that we have already solved all the problems."

Klopp praised the attack, too: "If we manage to let our big talents loose, then playing against us won't be fun". The players, he noted, are still surprising themselves with what they produce on the pitch. He finished by stressing that this performance had raised the bar. Now the players carry extra responsibility to keep producing at that level in the period ahead.

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