Predicted PSV line-up: what will Bosz do with Pepi?

PSV return to Champions League group-stage action against Club Brugge on Wednesday, and Voetbalzone expect Peter Bosz to make few changes to the team that beat Willem II 7-0 on Saturday. The match at the Philips Stadion kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Against the Belgian giants, Matej Kovar starts in goal. Sergiño Dest lines up on the right, while Filip Kostic replaces Yarek Gasiorowski at left-back. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo start at centre-back.

Mauro Júnior provides control in midfield. Kodai Sano has become almost indispensable there, while Guus Til plays furthest forward of PSV's midfielders.

On the right of the attack, Ivan Perisic supplies the service, with Ruben van Bommel on the left. Sven Mijnans leads the line for PSV. Ricardo Pepi came on and scored against Willem II on Saturday but returns to the bench against Brugge.

Struggling Willem II gave PSV no trouble on Saturday. Club Brugge won 2-4 away at Zulte-Waregem and sit top of the Jupiler Pro League. After the clash in Eindhoven, a major match against Anderlecht awaits on Sunday.

Next matches PSV Champions League 15:00 CLB

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.