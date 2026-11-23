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PSV return to Champions League league phase action away at Real Madrid on Tuesday. Who replaces the injured Mauro Júnior in midfield? The match at the Santiago Bernabéu kicks off at 21:00, live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Matej Kovar starts in goal for PSV in Madrid. Sergiño Dest (right) and Filip Kostic (left) take the full-back spots, with Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo at the heart of PSV's defence.

Mauro's injury pushes Guus Til back into midfield for the Eindhoven side. Holding midfielder Kodai Sano and Sven Mijnans complete the trio.

With Til in midfield, Ricardo Pepi leads the line against Real. Ivan Perisic supplies the service from the right, while Ruben van Bommel starts on the left.

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Last Saturday's emphatic 1-4 win over NEC in Nijmegen gave PSV a confidence boost. The Vriendenloterij Eredivisie leaders had no trouble against their hosts.

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Real had a narrow escape at home to Celta de Vigo. Carlos Espi struck the 2-1 winner with five minutes left, leaving José Mourinho's side three points behind leaders FC Barcelona.

The Spanish giants sit joint top of the Champions League league phase with 12 points from four wins. Only Paris Saint-Germain have matched that tally.

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PSV sit 24th, just high enough to reach a qualifying round in the play-offs. The Eindhoven side have taken four points from their first four matches.

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mijnans, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.