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PSV host Go Ahead Eagles at the Philips Stadion on Saturday evening. Coach Peter Bosz looks set to make three changes to his starting XI after the painful 5-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, with Ricardo Pepi among those in line to start.

PSV went into half-time ahead in Madrid, only for things to go badly wrong in the second half. Bosz nevertheless took confidence from his side's performance in the Spanish capital.

"We did a lot of things well in many situations," Bosz said at Friday afternoon's press conference. "That gives us confidence that we can compete at this level, even away from home. But we have to be able to do it for 90 minutes."

Matej Kovar looks set to keep his place in goal against Go Ahead Eagles. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo will again form the central defensive partnership, with Sergiño Dest at right-back.

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Bosz does appear ready to change his left-back. Filip Kostic looked vulnerable against Real Madrid, particularly in transitions, and is likely to make way for Yarek Gasiorowski. A stern test awaits the defender against Go Ahead star Søren Tengstedt, who has nine goals and two assists in 13 Eredivisie appearances this season.

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Captain Mauro Júnior remains unavailable in midfield. Paul Wanner started against Real Madrid, but the Austrian looks set to return to the bench against Go Ahead Eagles.

Sven Mijnans is expected to drop back into midfield alongside Kodai Sano and Guus Til, who will play as the most advanced of the three.

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Mijnans' switch also affects PSV's attack. Ricardo Pepi looks set to make his first start since returning from injury, while Ruben van Bommel retains his place on the left wing.

On the right, Esmir Bajraktarevic is likely to get the nod over Ivan Perisic, who stayed in the dressing room at half-time in Madrid because of injury. "He's had an examination and fortunately it turns out to be nothing serious. We're pleased about that. But whether he'll be fit enough for tomorrow remains to be seen," Bosz said.

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A win over Go Ahead Eagles could also strengthen PSV's position ahead of Sunday's De Klassieker. Bosz has no interest in looking that far ahead. "We have to perform and win ourselves. Only then does it make sense to look at the competition, and then it's a pleasure to watch."

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Gasiorowski; Sano, Mijnans, Til; Bajraktarevic, Pepi, Van Bommel.