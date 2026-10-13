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Rian Rosendaal
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Predicted PSV line-up: Bosz makes changes in every department in the Champions League

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

PSV face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, and Voetbalzone predicts coach Peter Bosz will make several changes from Friday's 2-0 win over sc Heerenveen. The match in Germany kicks off at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select. 

Matej Kovar starts in goal at the Red Bull Arena. Sergiño Dest keeps his place at right-back, while Lutsharel Geertruida replaces Ryan Flamingo in central defence. Armando Obispo partners him, and Filip Kostic starts at left-back.

After half-time against Heerenveen on Friday, Mauro Júnior moved into midfield. He starts there against Leipzig, so Noah Fernandez drops to the bench. Kodai Sano and Guus Til complete PSV's midfield. 

Ivan Perisic returns on the right wing, with Ruben van Bommel tasked with providing the threat on the left. Sven Mijnans again leads PSV's attack because of Ricardo Pepi's injury.

With a 2-0 home win, PSV gained confidence. Leipzig thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0, an impressive dress rehearsal before big matches against PSV, Bayern München and Real Madrid.

Next matches
HAA

HAA

Eredivisie

17 Oct 2026

PSV

PSV

FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

17 Oct 2026

RBL

RBL

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.

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