Predicted Netherlands line-up: difficult choice for Xavi in defence

At home to Greece on Friday, the Netherlands resume their Nations League campaign. Xavi must choose replacements for injured captain Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 20:45, with live coverage on NPO3.

Van Dijk and Brobbey withdrew from the Netherlands squad on Monday. Xavi will not call up replacements for the defender and striker, leaving him with 23 players to face Greece.

In goal, Bart Verbruggen starts after performing excellently for Brighton & Hove Albion. Jurriën Timber sits top of the Premier League with Arsenal and starts at right-back ahead of Denzel Dumfries, whom José Mourinho is keeping on the bench at Real Madrid.

Ian Maatsen starts on the left as Micky van de Ven moves into the centre alongside Jan Paul van Hecke. The Netherlands came back from 2-0 down away to Greece to draw 2-2.

Fit again after last playing for the Netherlands at the World Cup, Frenkie de Jong goes straight into the starting XI. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders complete the Dutch midfield in the ArenA on Friday.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE

Mexx Meerdink impressed during the previous international period, but Donyell Malen starts up front. Crysencio Summerville has become a certain starter on the right, while Cody Gakpo must provide a threat from the left.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Maatsen; De Jong, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.