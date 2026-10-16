League leaders Feyenoord return to Vriendenloterij Eredivisie action against Telstar on Saturday. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will make several changes to his team, Voetbalzone predicts, with the midweek Champions League match against Real Betis a particular factor. The match in Velsen-Zuid kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Van Bronckhorst discussed his squad's fitness at a press briefing on Friday. Luciano Valente went off against Como on Wednesday but is available on Saturday. "I didn't expect it. He had some discomfort in his hamstring at half-time. He had it once last year too. Fortunately, there was no damage; it was mainly down to his body position. We've addressed that," said the Feyenoord manager.

In goal, Tjark Ernst retains his place for Feyenoord, with Givairo Read at right-back. Jeremiah St. Juste suffered from fatigue against Como, so Tsuyoshi Wattanabe will replace him against Telstar. Mika Mármol and Javi López complete the Rotterdam side's defence.

Oussama Targhalline gets a rest in midfield, with Sem Steijn starting. Gjivai Zechiël and Charles Vanhoutte retain their starting places for the Rotterdam league leaders.

On the right wing, Anis Hadj Moussa starts after impressing against Como. Nacho Ferri leads the line, while Gaoussou Diarra replaces Valente on the left after making a useful contribution as a substitute against Como.

Next matches TEL Eredivisie 14:00 FEY

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Wattanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Steijn; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Diarra.