Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Van Bronckhorst makes one change

Feyenoord return to Vriendenloterij Eredivisie action away to sc Heerenveen on Sunday, with Voetbalzone expecting Giovanni van Bronckhorst to stick with familiar names. Kick-off in Friesland is at 12:15, with the match live on ESPN 2.

At the Abe Lenstra Stadion, Tjark Ernst starts in goal. Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Mármol and Javi López line up across the back four, from right to left. Fully fit again, Watanabe replaces Thijs Kraaijeveld, who played against Inter on Tuesday. Jerry St. Juste misses out through injury.

Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël form Feyenoord's midfield in the far north. Targhalline felt a little unwell and trained individually, but is fit enough to start.

Up front, there are no surprises for Feyenoord. Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right, Nacho Ferri leads the line and captain Luciano Valente operates from the left.

Van Bronckhorst said at a press event on Friday that Reiss Nelson and Shaqueel van Persie are fit enough to come on as substitutes. Gijs Smal, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Thomas Beelen and Jakub Moder are unavailable on Sunday.

Next matches HEE Eredivisie 06:15 FEY

After a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Sittard, Feyenoord lost 0-3 to Inter. Heerenveen took three points against NEC (1-0) and sit in the upper reaches of mid-table.

Predicted starting XI: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.