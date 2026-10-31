Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Giovanni van Bronckhorst finds replacement for Jeremiah St. Juste

An ankle injury will keep Jeremiah St. Juste out of Feyenoord's match against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday. Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed the news at Friday's press conference. The match at De Kuip kicks off at 16:30 and will be shown live on ESPN 3.

"I'm certain Jerry won't be there tomorrow. We hope to get him ready for next week. He won't be in the squad," the Feyenoord coach said at a press conference in Rotterdam-Zuid on Friday.

Shaqueel van Persie and Reiss Nelson have resumed training and are working their way back at Feyenoord. "I expect them both back next week. Whether that's against Inter or sc Heerenveen, we'll have to wait and see." Van Bronckhorst added that Gijs Smal was ill this week.

Tjark Ernst will be in goal against Fortuna. Givairo Read will cover the right flank, while Javi López, who impressed after coming on against PSV, will play at left-back. Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol will be the Rotterdam side's central defenders.

Charles Vanhoutte and Oussama Targhalline will provide control in Feyenoord's midfield, giving Gjivai Zechiël the freedom to look for a goal against Fortuna.

Next matches FEY Eredivisie 11:30 SIT

Up front, Anis Hadj Moussa (right) and Luciano Valente (left) will cover the flanks against the Limburg side. Nacho Ferri will lead the line for the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie leaders.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.