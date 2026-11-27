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Feyenoord host Ajax at De Kuip on Sunday afternoon, hoping to end a deeply disappointing run in De Klassieker. Giovanni van Bronckhorst must make tough calls ahead of the clash, particularly in central defence and up front.

Feyenoord have lost their last four matches and are now winless in seven. The Rotterdam side lost 3-2 to city rivals Excelsior last weekend before suffering a 1-0 European defeat to FC Porto on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat to FC Porto, Van Bronckhorst can take heart from his team's performance. He looks unlikely to make major changes to his starting XI against Ajax.

Florian Kastenmeier is expected to keep his place in goal for Feyenoord. The German goalkeeper impressed on his debut against FC Porto after Tjark Ernst lost his starting place because of poor performances.

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Van Bronckhorst faces a choice in central defence. Thijs Kraaijeveld and Mika Mármol formed a strong partnership against FC Porto and are expected to start together again against Ajax.

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 08:30 AJX

That would leave Tsuyoshi Watanabe on the bench. Givairo Read and Javi López are expected to start at full-back, while the midfield looks set to feature Gjivai Zechiël, Charles Vanhoutte and Oussama Targhaline.

Anis Hadj Moussa's return is a major boost for Feyenoord. The winger played the full 90 minutes against FC Porto on Tuesday and is expected to start on the right again against Ajax, with Luciano Valente on the left.

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The striker spot remains the biggest question in attack. Shaqueel van Persie got the nod over Nacho Ferri in midweek, but Van Bronckhorst now appears set to choose the Spanish forward for De Klassieker.

Jakub Moder is expected to return to Feyenoord's matchday squad after a long absence. Jordan Bos, Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jeremiah St. Juste and Tijme Wessels remain unavailable.

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Feyenoord are fifth in the Eredivisie with 25 points from 13 matches. Victory in De Klassieker would draw them level on points with Ajax. Kick-off at De Kuip is at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Kastenmeier; Read, Kraaijeveld, Mármol, López; Zechiël, Vanhoutte, Targhaline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.