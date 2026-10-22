Predicted Ajax line-up: two new names in attack against Atalanta

Ajax face Atalanta in the Conference League on Thursday. Míchel Sánchez will make several changes from Sunday's 2-5 win over FC Groningen, according to a predicted line-up by Voetbalzone. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind have resumed training but remain unavailable against Atalanta. Anton Gaaei, Simon Adingra, Caio Henrique and Oliver Edvardsen are also still recovering from injuries.

On Thursday, Marc ter Stegen starts in goal, with Thilo Kehrer returning at right-back. Owen Wijndal keeps his place at left-back, while Youri Baas and Aaron Bouwman form Ajax's central defensive partnership.

Sofyan Amrabat anchors Ajax's midfield. Davy Klaassen also starts after playing as a withdrawn right winger against Groningen, while Julian Brandt provides the attacking impetus in midfield.

On the right of the attack, Oscar Gloukh gets the nod ahead of Viktor Tsygankov. Abdellah Ouazane starts on the left wing, with Tolu Arokodare replacing Marcos Leonardo as the central striker against Atalanta.

Ajax took confidence from a comfortable win in Groningen. Atalanta fought back strongly against AC Milan on Sunday but ultimately left San Siro with a 3-2 defeat.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Kehrer, Baas, Bouwman, Wijndal; Brandt, Amrabat, Klaassen; Gloukh, Tolu, Ouazane.