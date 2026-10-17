Predicted Ajax line-up: Míchel rings the changes in Groningen

Ajax visit FC Groningen three days after their painful 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split. Coach Míchel Sánchez will make several changes, Voetbalzone predicts. Sunday's match in the far north kicks off at 16:45, live on ESPN 2.

Marc ter Stegen returns in goal for Ajax. Lucas Rosa comes back at right-back, allowing Thilo Kehrer to move into central defence alongside Youri Baas. Aaron Bouwman drops to the bench, while Owen Wijndal replaces Joffre Torrents at left-back.

In the holding midfield role, Jorthy Mokio replaces Sofyan Amrabat. Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt keep their starting places in Groningen, while Yves Bissouma could come off the bench.

Viktor Tsygankov starts again on the right wing because Simon Adingra is not yet fully match-fit. Tolu Arokodare leads the line, and Oscar Gloukh gets the nod over Abdellah Ouazane on the left flank this time.

With Kasper Dolberg and Steven Berghuis injured, the Spanish coach will be without the striker and winger in attack on Sunday.

Next matches GRO Eredivisie 10:45 AJX

Ajax dropped points against NEC (1-1) and suffered a defeat in the Conference League this week. FC Groningen, by contrast, gained confidence from an emphatic 1-5 win over Excelsior.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Klaassen, Brandt; Tysgankov, Tolu, Gloukh.