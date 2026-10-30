Ajax host AZ on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Voetbalzone predicts Míchel Sánchez will name a strong side for the Amsterdam club. The match kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

After coming on shortly before full-time against Sparta Rotterdam, Daley Blind is available to face AZ but will not start. The same goes for the fit-again Steven Berghuis. Caio Henrique, Kasper Dolberg, Anton Gaaei, Simon Adingra and Oliver Edvardsen are unavailable.

Marc ter Stegen will start in goal, with Lucas Rosa at right-back. Aaron Bouwman returns in central defence, while Youri Baas moves from left-back into the heart of the defence. Owen Wijndal starts on the left flank.

In midfield, Jorthy Mokio and Sofyan Amrabat will provide Ajax with balance and control. Julian Brandt will link midfield with the home side's attack.

Captain Davy Klaassen will again play on the right wing at the expense of Viktor Tsyhankov. Tolu Arokodare and Abdellah Ouazane complete Míchel's forward line against AZ.

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 16:00 AZ

After a hard-fought 1-2 win over Sparta, Ajax head into the game with confidence. AZ, meanwhile, are looking for revenge after losing 0-2 at home to FC Twente last week, when their opponents struck ruthlessly in the closing stages.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Amrabat, Brandt; Klaassen, Arokodare, Ouazane.