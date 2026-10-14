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Rian Rosendaal
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Predicted Ajax line-up against Hajduk Split: Míchel Sánchez chooses between Oscar Gloukh and Abdellah Ouazane up front

Hajduk Split vs Ajax
Hajduk Split
Ajax
Conference League

Ajax begin their Conference League campaign away to Hajduk Split on Thursday. Manager Míchel Sánchez is expected to stick largely with familiar names, although there is one change up front, Voetbalzone predicts. The European tie kicks off at 18:45 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Kasper Dolberg, Steven Berghuis, Daley Blind, Caio Henrique, Anton Gaaei, Simon Adringa and Yves Bissouma are absent from the Ajax squad. Míchel has, however, taken goalkeeper Aymean El Hani and midfielder Mohamed Abdalla to Split.

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal for Ajax. Lucas Rosa on the right and Owen Wijndal on the left are expected to line up at full-back against Hajduk. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas form the heart of the Amsterdam side's defence.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat provides control, while captain Davy Klaassen brings experience. Julian Brandt links midfield to the Ajax attack.

Viktor Tsygankov provides the threat from the right. This time, Míchel opts for Abdellah Ouazane over Oscar Gloukh on the left flank. Tolu Arokodare, who scored against NEC, leads the line.

Next matches
HAS

HAS

Conference League

15 Oct 2026

AJX

AJX

After their disappointing 1-1 draw against NEC, Ajax are looking to make amends. Hajduk lead the Croatian league following last weekend's 2-1 win over arch-rivals Dinamo Zagreb.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Klaassen, Amrabat, Brandt; Tsygankov, Tolu, Ouazane.

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