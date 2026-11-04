Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-2026-ASIA-QUALIFIERS-KSA-IRQAFP
Translated by

Postponement and cancellation: the Asian Cup disrupts Saudi Arabia's camp

Saudi Arabia
G. Donis
Asian Cup
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Greece

A new decision

The AFC Asian Cup has thrown Saudi Arabia's plans into disarray, forcing the national team to scrap a key training camp that had been lined up for the coming weeks.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed the postponement yesterday, Tuesday morning. The tournament, originally due to kick off in January 2027, will now begin in December of the same year.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Greek coach Georgios Donis, who leads the Saudi side, has now called off the camp that was set for the end of this year.

Khobar was to have hosted the preparatory camp, running from 21 December to 3 January.

Next matches
KSA

KSA

Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

KOR

KOR

Two friendlies against Qatar and Palestine had been pencilled in, but the camp and both matches are gone after the Asian Cup slipped back by roughly 11 months.

During that window, expect the Saudi Roshn League to fill the gap, spreading its fixtures across wider slots without the pressure of a packed schedule.

Donis still has one camp to fall back on. The national team will gather between 8 and 17 November for two friendlies against South Korea and Uzbekistan, on the 13th and 17th of the month.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google