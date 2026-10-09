Ange Postecoglou has handed three of his Al-Nassr players a major vote of confidence, tipping the trio to shape the club's future in the years ahead.

Al-Nassr brushed Al-Diriyah aside 3-0 on Friday evening at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Young defender Awad Aman started the game, drafted in to cover a backline ravaged by injuries. The latest casualty is Saudi defender Abdulelah Al-Amri.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, as reported by Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", the Australian said: "I think our young players are good, but the most important thing is to choose the right time to play them."

Three names stood out in his comments. "The squad includes Saad Haqawi, Rakan Al-Ghamdi and Awad Aman, and they represent the future of the club," he explained.

Postecoglou was equally pleased with the manner of the victory. "We put in a good performance, and it is reassuring to secure the win," he said. "We scored three goals without conceding any, and the performance was good against a difficult team, and I am happy with what the players produced."

He added: "Al-Diriyah are good at set pieces, and they were taking long throw-ins this evening, but they did not pose a threat to us, because of our good performance in defending set pieces."

"We also put in a good performance in executing set pieces offensively, and we succeeded in scoring a goal from one of them," he concluded.

The win lifts Al-Nassr to 19 points and second place in the table, level with Al-Qadsiah but behind them on goal difference, and a point clear of Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.