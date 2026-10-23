Ange Postecoglou has sprung a surprise. The Al-Nassr boss made a striking change to his side for the clash against Al-Faisaly, leaving Brazilian Angelo Gabriel out of the starting eleven and handing a start to Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan. It is a move that marks a clear break from the tactical approach of former coach Jorge Jesus.

The fixture forms part of the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League, and Al-Nassr go into it chasing all three points to keep the pressure on the teams above them. They sit third in the table amid a tight race for the lead, which turns any tweak to the starting line-up into a talking point for supporters.

Dropping Angelo was Postecoglou's big call, with the Brazilian having been one of the team's go-to options in recent weeks. Al-Hamdan comes in to feature from the start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up top, reshaping the contours of the attacking system at the Global side.

The Australian lines his team up in a 4-4-2, with Sami Costa and Abdullah Al-Khaibari handling midfield duties alongside Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, while Al-Hamdan and Ronaldo lead the attack. The switch hands Al-Nassr a direct attacking option, pairing a Saudi striker with their Portuguese captain rather than leaning on Angelo within the previous set-up.

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Al-Nassr's line-up came as follows: Bento in goal, with Nawaf Boushal, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Awad Aman in front of him in defence, while the midfield consists of Sami Costa, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, with the attack led by the duo of Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Angelo's exclusion raises questions over the role awaiting the Brazilian in Postecoglou's plans, especially after his name was linked to the attacking options Al-Nassr have relied on lately. Yet leaving him out of a single starting eleven need not spell the end of his involvement. It may simply be a technical adjustment dictated by the opponent's style and the nature of the clash.

Between dropping Angelo and gambling on Al-Hamdan, Al-Nassr's fans will be watching closely to see how Postecoglou's call plays out against Al-Faisaly. Will the switch to an outright attacking duo give the team the cutting edge to settle the match, or will the change need time before its effects show on the pitch?

Al-Nassr line-up

Goalkeeper: Bento.

Defence: Nawaf Boushal - Inigo Martinez - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Awad Aman.

Midfield: Costa - Al-Khaibari - Joao Felix - Sadio Mane.

Attack: Al-Hamdan - Ronaldo.







