Press reports have lifted the lid on the resignation of Osama Hawsawi from his post at Al-Ahli. His exit followed a dispute over the future of Dutchman Marino Pusic, the team's head coach, with opinion at the club sharply split over whether he should stay.

According to Okaz newspaper, Hawsawi wanted Pusic sacked and a replacement brought in. He was unhappy with the work of the technical staff, and a number of Al-Ahli players had grown discontented with the coach's approach and his handling of the squad.

The executive committee saw things differently. They rejected the idea of sacking Pusic and insisted he stay, pointing out that the coach is under contract and must be given a full chance to continue his work in the coming period. That stance only escalated the row over the technical file.

Faced with a committee that would not budge, Hawsawi chose to resign. His time at Al-Ahli ended after a short spell, and the coaching crisis shifted from a technical debate into an administrative dispute that exposed a clash of visions over how the first team should be run.

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The crisis brewed against a backdrop of patchy results under Pusic. The team won 6 of 11 matches, lost 4 and drew one, scoring 21 goals and conceding 14. Those numbers show a side capable of winning games, yet they leave the question of technical stability wide open.

Then came another blow. The recent 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns ended Al-Ahli's run in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Al-Ahli led before the South African side turned it around and grabbed the winner, reigniting criticism of the team's performance and the technical staff's decisions.

Hawsawi's resignation is now the latest chapter in the crisis. The executive committee still insist Pusic stays and deserves a fresh opportunity, but the erratic results and growing criticism leave the coach facing a testing period. Any fresh slip could drag the question of his future right back into the spotlight.