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Barcelona have stepped up their monitoring of Monza's Portuguese striker Gustavo Varela, who has become one of the brightest emerging talents in Serie A this season. His impressive performances and exceptional scoring rate have caught the eye of several of Europe's biggest clubs.

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Barcelona are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the young striker. Born in 2005, he has burst onto the Serie A scene thanks to a remarkable eye for goal.

According to Sky Sport Italia, scouts from the Catalan club watched Monza take on Fiorentina, and Varela underlined his potential once again by scoring twice.

The second was something special. He finished with a superb backheel, showing off his technical quality along with the clinical edge and strong personality he brings to the pitch.

That takes his tally to 11 goals in 11 Serie A matches, and 13 in 12 official games across all competitions this season.

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Only Donyell Malen, who boasts a better scoring rate, sits above him in the Serie A scoring charts.

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Strong competition

Barcelona aren't the only club to have stepped up their interest in Varela, according to Sky Sport Italia. Inter have been watching him for some time, while reports suggest Napoli have already made initial contact with his agent.

Juventus and Arsenal are also tracking his progress as a growing number of major clubs circle.

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His agent is due to travel to Italy next week to meet Monza's sporting officials and discuss the situation of a striker whose market value has soared in just a few months.

The asking price

Portuguese newspaper A Bola have shed more light on a potential deal. Monza sporting director Pedro Obiang admitted the Italian club are receiving numerous offers for the striker and are prepared to consider them.

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Obiang added that a fee of between €25 million and €30 million could be a suitable starting point for talks, although growing competition for the player could drive the price up significantly.

Monza got a bargain last summer, signing Varela from Benfica for just €2 million plus performance-related bonuses.

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Benfica kept 20% of the profit from any future sale, so they'll be following developments around the striker closely too.

His outstanding form has also opened the door to the Portugal senior team. He's received a call-up but has yet to make his international debut.

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Barcelona continue to scour the transfer market for young strikers with a sharp eye for goal and room to grow. Varela ticks both boxes.

Unlike other names on the Catalan club's list of targets, he could, for now, come in at a price that's relatively within Barcelona's reach.

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The club's sporting management don't want to lose track of one of the most exciting young strikers in European football, especially given his form and the growing interest in his services.