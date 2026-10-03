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Cristiano Ronaldogetty
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Portuguese FA have a clear view on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the national team

Portugal
C. Ronaldo
J. Jesus

The Portuguese FA want Cristiano Ronaldo back in the national team, Spanish newspaper MARCA reports. The paper was also first to report that the striker had left the training camp last Wednesday.

Wednesday evening brought the row between Jorge Jesus and Ronaldo to a head. After a press conference from the national coach, in which he said he 'had no problems with Ronaldo', the forward decided to take his private jet and leave the camp.

A few hours later, O Jogo reported that Ronaldo has ended his international career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner later responded himself that 'the truth' will come out later.

Portugal then played the third Nations League match of this international period in Denmark and won 2-4 without Ronaldo. Afterwards, Jorge Jesus insisted there is no discord within the squad.

Despite that, the Portuguese FA want to bring Ronaldo back into the national team. According to MARCA, the FA are pushing for a reconciliation between Jesus and CR7 so they can then give him the farewell match for Portugal that he deserves.

UEFA Nations League A
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Norway crest
Norway
NOR

So far, Ronaldo has played 234 times for Portugal. He has scored 146 goals in those matches and won the European Championship in 2016.

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