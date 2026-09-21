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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoPortugal
Estadio Jose Alvalade
team-logoWales
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Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League preview: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Wales
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
Portugal
Wales

Comprehensive match preview of Portugal vs Wales in the UEFA Nations League. We break down latest form, squad updates, and key storylines ahead of this Thursday night Group A4 opener in Lisbon.

Portugal vs Wales: Match details

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Estadio Jose Alvalade

Portugal and Wales will kick-off on 24 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Champions kick off group campaign

Defending UEFA Nations League champions Portugal return to home turf at the Estádio José Alvalade to host Wales on Matchday 1. Entering a new chapter under recently appointed head coach Jorge Jesus, the Seleção aim to launch their title defence with an emphatic performance in front of their home supporters. For Craig Bellamy's Wales, returning to League A presents a massive test as they look to hold their own against one of Europe's premier international sides.

FBL-POR-NATIONS LEAGUE-PRESSERGetty Images

The Seleção's fresh start: Jorge Jesus era begins in Lisbon

Portugal enter Thursday's opener seeking to start their campaign on a winning note following their Round of 16 run at the 2026 World Cup. Jorge Jesus has called up a strong 25-player roster featuring star veterans Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Rúben Dias, and 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo alongside fresh call-ups Nuno Tavares, Samuel Soares, João Palhinha, and Fábio Silva. With lethal creative quality throughout midfield, Portugal aim to set a high bar in Group A4.

Wales v Montenegro - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4Getty Images

Bellamy's men target opening statement

Wales travel to Lisbon determined to test themselves after earning promotion back to League A during the previous Nations League cycle. Craig Bellamy's squad looks to bounce back from recent international exhibition fixtures, relying on the attacking potency of Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, and David Brooks alongside central stability from Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon. Facing Portugal away represents a high hurdle, but Wales possess plenty of pace on the counter to threaten the hosts.

Can Wales contain Portugal's frontline?

Historically, clashes between these two sides have yielded high tactical intensity, most notably Portugal's 2–0 victory in the Euro 2016 semi-finals. Portugal's midfield trio of Vitinha, João Neves, and Bruno Fernandes will aim to control possession and unlock the channels for Rafael Leão and Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Wales will count on a disciplined mid-block and rapid transition play through Brennan Johnson to spark chances on the break. With precious points up for grabs in Group A4, Thursday's clash promises compelling action from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Portugal vs Wales Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Jesus

Portugal are managed by Jorge Jesus, who has named his first squad for the Nations League campaign. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and the projected starting XI has not yet been announced. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Wales are led by Craig Bellamy. As with Portugal, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side. Updates will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

POR

POR - Form

COD
D1-1
UZB
W5-0
COL
D0-0
CRO
W2-1
ESP
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WAL

WAL - Form

MKD
W7-1
BIH
L1-1
NIR
D1-1
GHA
D1-1
ROU
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Portugal head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 quarter-final loss to Spain at the World Cup, ending a run that had included a 2-1 win over Croatia and a dominant 5-0 victory against Uzbekistan. Portugal kept two clean sheets across those five games, pointing to a side that has been difficult to break down despite their early World Cup exit.

Wales have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five, scoring 11 goals but conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Romania in a June friendly. Their sole win in that run came earlier, a 7-1 thrashing of North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying, though that result now feels distant given the struggles that followed.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PortugalDrawWales
2
0
0
European Championship
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
2
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
Friendlies
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
3
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
5Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored0/2

The two sides have met twice in recorded recent history, with Portugal winning on both occasions. The most recent fixture came at Euro 2016 on July 6, when Portugal won 2-0. Before that, Portugal beat Wales 3-0 in a friendly in June 2000. Portugal have won both meetings and conceded no goals across the two fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
DenmarkDenmarkDEN
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2
NorwayNorwayNOR
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3
PortugalPortugalPOR
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4
WalesWalesWAL
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Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation


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