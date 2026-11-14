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Morocco received two valuable gifts from Brazil and Portugal, after the former's surprise defeat to Japan in a friendly, and the latter's loss to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, helped change the shape of the race for the top places in the world rankings, handing the Atlas Lions a guaranteed seat among the top five.

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Morocco thumped Niger 5-0 on Friday evening in the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, and the result carried them above both Brazil and Portugal in the FIFA world rankings.

The Atlas Lions climbed to fifth on 1805 points, helped by Brazil's three-goal defeat to Japan and Portugal's heavy 4-1 loss to Denmark on Saturday evening. Morocco had trailed Portugal by only half a point under the current FIFA calculations. That defeat dropped Portugal's tally to 1797.6 and shunted them two places down to seventh.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side still face a fresh test against Niger next Tuesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. A repeat win would hand them another boost on the global stage.

Beat Niger again and Morocco strengthen their position in the rankings outright, with no need to wait on the result of the friendly between Brazil and Singapore.

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Morocco reached fifth in the FIFA men's world rankings in October 2026, matching the best African ranking on record. Nigeria set that mark when the Super Eagles hit the same spot in April 1994.

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The run came off the back of wins in September and October, with the Atlas Lions seeing off Gabon in the first round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and then Lesotho in the second.

A huge leap for Morocco since the Qatar World Cup achievement

Before the World Cup in Qatar, Morocco sat 22nd in the world. By the end of the 2022 tournament, the Atlas Lions had surged to 11th.

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They slipped only as far as 14th after that, where they ended 2024. A revival followed. Morocco finished 2025 back in 11th, then rose to eighth in January 2026, their first appearance in the FIFA top 10 since April 1998, when they stood 10th.

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