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Portugal will honour Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday evening before their Nations League match against Denmark. The 41-year-old ended his international career last week after 23 years, and his former team-mates, the Portuguese Football Federation and supporters will all play a part in the tribute.

On Saturday evening, every Portugal international will wear the number 7 shirt. That is not normally permitted in an official match, but UEFA have approved the tribute. Kick-off against Denmark is at 8.45pm at the Estádio Municipal in Braga.

The plan took shape on Thursday during discussions between Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, head coach Jorge Jesus and captains Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes. Together, they chose a unique way to thank Ronaldo for his years of service to the national team.

Beyond Saturday's tribute, the Portuguese Football Federation have announced a permanent change to the number 7 on the national shirt. A line will run through the numeral from now on, leaving the original design permanently associated with Ronaldo's time in the Portugal shirt.

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According to the Portuguese Football Federation, the change will preserve the significance of the shirt number forever. "This is another way to immortalise the significance of such a special number and honour the legacy it represents for us," the federation said.

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Memories of Ronaldo will also have a lasting place in Portuguese football, the federation stressed. "There are stories, memories, achievements and emotions that will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo," the official statement said.

On the new design, the federation added: "From today, we have a different number 7 on the shirt, with the same essence and the same pride. We are preserving the previous design to immortalise a story that will never be forgotten. Thank you, Cristiano!"

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Supporters will have their own chance to thank Ronaldo on Saturday evening. UEFA have given permission for a standing ovation in the seventh minute against Denmark, allowing the crowd to salute their former captain together one last time.

Across 23 years, Ronaldo made 234 international appearances and scored 146 goals. He won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal and twice won the Nations League, in 2019 and 2025.

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Ronaldo's departure ends a remarkable era in Portuguese football. Jorge Jesus and his players begin a new one on Saturday evening without their long-standing figurehead. The redesigned number 7 will keep his memory visible on the national shirt.