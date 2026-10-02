Portugal vs Norway UEFA Nations League preview: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Norway: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Estadio do Dragao

Portugal and Norway will kick-off on 4 October 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Group A4 pace-setters host rebounding Norway

Portugal return home to the Estádio do Dragão in Porto to host Norway on Matchday 4 of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A campaign in Group A4. Riding high after sweeping their opening fixtures, Jorge Jesus' Seleção aim to maintain their flawless campaign and lock down control at the top of the standings. For Ståle Solbakken's Norway, taking the trip to Portugal following a agonising setback in Cardiff presents an urgent opportunity to reignite their League A survival quest.

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The Seleção's six-goal thriller in Copenhagen

Portugal enter Sunday night overflowing with confidence after powering to an explosive 4–2 away victory over Denmark in Copenhagen on Matchday 3 (October 1). Goals from João Cancelo (13'), Gonçalo Ramos (25'), Vitinha (67'), and substitute João Félix (87') sealed a thrilling win. Following earlier victories over Wales (1–0) and Norway (2–1 in Oslo), Portugal sit top of Group A4 with maximum points.

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Løvene's frustration: Late heartbreak in Cardiff

Norway travel to Porto seeking to reset their campaign after a frustrating 2–1 away defeat against Wales on Matchday 3 (October 1). Midfielder Oscar Bobb handed Norway an early lead in the 11th minute, but a red card to defender Torbjørn Heggem at the stroke of halftime turned the match. Wales capitalised in the second half to claim all three points, leaving Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard determined to spark a response on Portuguese soil.

Haaland and Ødegaard challenge Portugal's buildup

Clashes between these two sides feature dynamic individual matchups and elite attacking quality. Portugal's midfield engine led by Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Rúben Neves will aim to dictate possession and spring Rafael Leão and Gonçalo Ramos into open spaces. Meanwhile, Norway will lean heavily on the creative vision of Martin Ødegaard to unlock Erling Haaland against Rúben Dias and Renato Veiga. With crucial Group A4 points on the line, Sunday's clash promises high drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Portugal are managed by Jorge Jesus, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Norway are led by Stale Solbakken, and similarly, no official injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. However, Martin Odegaard was seen limping after the first meeting in Oslo and his fitness will be monitored ahead of this fixture. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Portugal come into this fixture in strong form, winning three and drawing one of their last five matches with one defeat — a 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 Nations League win over Norway in Oslo, and before that they beat Wales 1-0 in their Nations League opener. Across those five matches, Portugal have scored nine goals and conceded just two, showing a defensive solidity that has been a hallmark of the Jesus era.

Norway have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent result was the 2-1 defeat to Portugal in Oslo, though they had arrived in good spirits after beating Denmark 3-2 on Matchday 1. Norway also reached the World Cup quarter-finals, defeating Brazil and Ivory Coast in the knockout rounds before falling 2-1 to England. They have scored eight goals across their last five games but conceded nine, and have not kept a clean sheet in any of those matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Oslo on September 27, 2026, when Portugal won 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League — the first fixture in what promises to be a closely contested group-stage double-header. Before that, the sides had not met since a friendly in May 2016, when Portugal won 3-0 at home. Across the last five recorded meetings, Portugal have won four times and Norway once, with the Portuguese side demonstrating a consistent edge in this fixture.

Standings