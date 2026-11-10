Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League preview: Seleção aim to seal Group A4 summit

Portugal vs Denmark: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Estadio Municipal de Braga

Copenhagen firefight sets stage for high-stakes Braga showdown

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Portugal host Denmark at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 14 in the closing stages of UEFA Nations League Group A4, with Jorge Jesus's side looking to confirm top spot after already securing a quarter-final place.

It is the first home match of a new era for the Selecao. Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football last week following a reported fallout with Jesus over his role in the squad, ending a 23-year career that produced 146 goals in 234 appearances. Seven new faces have been called into the squad as Jesus begins reshaping the group.

Read more: With an emotional farewell message: Cristiano Ronaldo announces his international retirement in a stunning surprise

Bernardo Silva leads the new leadership hierarchy, with captaincy determined by international appearances. The Real Madrid midfielder is joined in the senior group by Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, and Bruno Fernandes. Portugal arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches in the Nations League.

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Denmark sit second in the group and will be without two significant players. Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen remains sidelined with a thigh injury sustained in September, while Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu has also been ruled out. Brian Riemer's side have leaned on Joachim Andersen and Oliver Provstgaard at the back and have shown resilience across recent fixtures.

The Danes will be motivated by the reverse fixture result. Portugal won 4-2 in Copenhagen in October, and Denmark will want to settle that score on Portuguese soil.

Rafael Leao's fitness is also a concern for the hosts after the Galatasaray forward was withdrawn at half-time during a Super Lig match on November 8, though he described the issue as nothing serious and expects to have further assessments completed before the squad assembles.

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