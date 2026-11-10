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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoPortugal
Estadio Municipal de Braga
team-logoDenmark
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Celine Abrahams
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Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League preview: Seleção aim to seal Group A4 summit

Portugal vs Denmark
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
Portugal
Denmark

Carrying the swagger of a perfect 12-point record after sweeping back-to-back clashes with Norway and Denmark, Jorge Jesus’ Seleção das Quinas welcome the De Rød-Hvide to the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Saturday, aiming to officially secure the summit of League A Group 4.

Portugal vs Denmark: Match details

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Estadio Municipal de Braga

Copenhagen firefight sets stage for high-stakes Braga showdown

Portugal v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD4Getty Images

Portugal host Denmark at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 14 in the closing stages of UEFA Nations League Group A4, with Jorge Jesus's side looking to confirm top spot after already securing a quarter-final place.

It is the first home match of a new era for the Selecao. Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football last week following a reported fallout with Jesus over his role in the squad, ending a 23-year career that produced 146 goals in 234 appearances. Seven new faces have been called into the squad as Jesus begins reshaping the group.

Read more: With an emotional farewell message: Cristiano Ronaldo announces his international retirement in a stunning surprise

Bernardo Silva leads the new leadership hierarchy, with captaincy determined by international appearances. The Real Madrid midfielder is joined in the senior group by Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, and Bruno Fernandes. Portugal arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches in the Nations League.

FBL-NATIONS-WAL-DENGetty Images

Denmark sit second in the group and will be without two significant players. Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen remains sidelined with a thigh injury sustained in September, while Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu has also been ruled out. Brian Riemer's side have leaned on Joachim Andersen and Oliver Provstgaard at the back and have shown resilience across recent fixtures.

The Danes will be motivated by the reverse fixture result. Portugal won 4-2 in Copenhagen in October, and Denmark will want to settle that score on Portuguese soil.

Rafael Leao's fitness is also a concern for the hosts after the Galatasaray forward was withdrawn at half-time during a Super Lig match on November 8, though he described the issue as nothing serious and expects to have further assessments completed before the squad assembles.

Team news & squads

Portugal vs Denmark Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Jesus

Form

POR

POR - Form

ESP
L0-1
WAL
W1-0
NOR
W1-2
DEN
W2-4
NOR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
DEN

DEN - Form

COD
D0-0
NOR
L3-2
WAL
W2-0
POR
L2-4
WAL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PortugalDrawDenmark
4
0
1
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
4
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
5
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
1
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
1
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
0
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
1
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PortugalPortugalPOR
440094+512
W
W
W
W
2
DenmarkDenmarkDEN
42027706
W
L
W
L
3
WalesWalesWAL
410325-33
L
W
L
L
4
NorwayNorwayNOR
410368-23
L
L
L
W
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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