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Book Steelers vs New Orleans Saints tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints

History will be made as the NFL brings its first-ever regular-season game to France, featuring a thrilling showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, this marquee international fixture promises an electric, unforgettable atmosphere.

GOAL provides all the necessary details on match scheduling, ticket prices, and how to secure your seats today.

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Where to buy Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints tickets?

Official tickets for the NFL Paris game are distributed through Ticketmaster France and the official Stade de France ticketing portal. High international demand and dedicated club allocations mean general admission tickets on primary platforms can sell out rapidly.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

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How much are Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints tickets?

Official face-value ticket prices released by the NFL for the game at Stade de France start at €91.22 for upper-tier Category 9 seating, rising up to €425.75 for premier Category 1 seats.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with entry-level listings starting around €125.

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Everything you need to know about Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints

Stade de France in Saint-Denis serves as the host venue for this historic NFL Paris game, featuring an 80,000-seat capacity and world-class facilities. Located just north of central Paris, the venue is easily accessible via public transport lines RER B and RER D. Attendees can look forward to dedicated fan zone activations, pre-game entertainment, and a festive atmosphere across the stadium grounds ahead of kickoff.

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