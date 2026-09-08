Gerard Piqué has hung up his boots, but not his taste for controversy. The former Barcelona defender, never shy on social media, has thrust himself back into the spotlight with a fiery reply to a TikTok user, dredging up historical grievances he reckons condemn his eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

"We only win with beautiful football"

It started with a provocative comment. One user wrote: "There is only one way for Barcelona to win, and we know it well," a thinly veiled jab at refereeing.

Piqué fired back in a live video, tone razor-sharp: "Yes, there is only one way for Barcelona to win, and that is by playing wonderful football. That is why we are famous."

"We have won many leagues, many Champions League titles, and many trebles thanks to us playing wonderful football," he added. "You are always raising the issue of referees, and if you want, I will remind you."

Opening the old files

Then he switched from defence to attack, running through what he sees as historical calls that fell Real Madrid's way in the biggest competitions.

"I will remind you of the Champions League final against Juventus, and Mijatović's goal, which was illegal," he said.

He carried on: "Or in one of the two finals against Atlético Madrid, Sergio Ramos's goal was offside, and it was also illegal."

His parting line will light up social media over the coming hours: "So, there are many refereeing errors, but usually and historically, these errors have tended to lean slightly in Real Madrid's favour."

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A warm hug with a sarcastic tone

The Barcelona legend signed off in the sarcastic style that has become his trademark: "In any case, I hope you are all well, I send you a warm hug, and enjoy your day."

Add it to the pile. Piqué never misses a chance to defend Barcelona and needle Real Madrid, even years into retirement. Now all eyes turn to the capital to see whether a response is coming.