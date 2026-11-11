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Thiago Pitarch, the young Real Madrid player, has revealed behind-the-scenes details of his first experience with the senior side at the royal club, admitting that he felt great awe during his first training session, before holding on to an exceptional memory after scoring a goal from a pass by the French star Kylian Mbappé.

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The 19-year-old midfielder spoke, in an interview from the Spain Under-21 camp carried by Marca newspaper, about his time with the first team, after Real Madrid handed him a chance to feature last season. He is currently building experience with the Castilla side in Spain's Primera Federación, the third tier.

A Mbappé pass created an unforgettable memory

Pitarch recalled his first taste of the first team: "I was terrified in my first training session with Real Madrid."

He added: "I scored a goal in my first training session after a pass from Mbappé, and I must ask them for that video."

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His sudden promotion still sticks with him. "As soon as I returned from Marbella with the reserve team, they told me I would be moving up to train with the first team, and Xabi Alonso was there, and I couldn't believe what was happening, because I had never moved up to training with him before."

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On his first appearance in the Champions League against Benfica, he said: "I wasn't expecting that, I was nervous, but the ball makes me feel calm."

What did he say about Mourinho?

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The teenager also touched on his relationship with manager José Mourinho, praising the way he handles his players. "Mourinho is very close to everyone, and he jokes a lot, but he is also serious when the situation requires it."

He added: "It is a great honour for a manager like him to say positive things about me."

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One minute. That is all the young midfielder has managed with the first team this season, yet Mourinho has defended his standing before, insisting Pitarch is a first-team player.

The Real Madrid dream began at the age of 16

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Playing for Real Madrid was always the dream. "I always wanted to become a footballer at Real Madrid, the best club in the world. This is the life I want to live, and I handle everything very calmly."

He joined the Royal club in 2023, having started out at the Atlético Madrid foundation under the Serbian Milinko Pantić, before spells at the academies of Getafe and Leganés.

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On his move to Real Madrid, he said: "When the chance to join the club at the age of 16 appeared, I did not hesitate for a single moment."

Settling in was not easy at first, but he stressed he learned a great deal from the experience. He also praised the support of his parents throughout his career, as they rarely missed his training sessions or matches.