Piers Morgan: Jesus's comments about Ronaldo are "nonsense"

Piers Morgan, the British media personality and a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, has reacted to the crisis engulfing the Portugal camp after the captain walked out on the "Brazil of Europe" in Denmark on Wednesday.

On his social media accounts, Morgan fired off a brief comment aimed at Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, who had insisted during his pre-match press conference against Denmark that there was no issue with Ronaldo.

Morgan's verdict? "Nonsense".

He didn't stop there. The broadcaster also weighed in on a report in The Times claiming Ronaldo left the camp after being told the team's needs mattered more than his personal interests, a message delivered during emergency talks to settle his row with Jesus.

Morgan hit back: "That wasn't the reason he left, as will become clear once he talks about it".

A final farewell to the Portugal national team?

Far more serious is the claim from Ojogo. The newspaper reports that Ronaldo has already made a final, irreversible decision never to return to the national team.

The game against Wales at the Alvalade Stadium was his last in a Portugal shirt, according to the report, drawing the curtain on an international career laden with trophies and records.

Ronaldo himself confirmed his exit from the camp on Wednesday evening, a day before the match, following a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca.

The Al-Nassr striker wrote on his official accounts: "After the manager's press conference, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have taken the decision to leave the national team camp".

He added: "At the right time, I will tell all Portuguese the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself".

His message ended on a parting note: "Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates in the national team, without exception, the best of luck".