Barcelona star Lamine Yamal did not miss Atletico Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the derby during the seventh round of La Liga fixtures.

According to Foot Mercato, Yamal engaged with a post from Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill after the final whistle. The post featured several images from the game, one of them showing the Atletico defender challenging Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal's response was simple. A handful of emojis on Pubill's post, revealing his delight at the defeat of their traditional rivals Real Madrid.

That Atletico win also plays nicely into Barcelona's hands in the La Liga standings.

Seven rounds in, the Catalan side sit alone at the summit. Atletico climbed to second on 16 points, and Real Madrid slipped to fourth on 15.

The derby widened the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Yamal's reaction on social media did not go unnoticed.

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