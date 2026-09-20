France's Michael Olise turned heads with an unusual look during Bayern Munich's official visit to the Oktoberfest festival in Munich. The star appeared in a striking blue woollen hat decorated with a purple cross, completing his traditional Bavarian outfit.

The hat came from luxury brand "Chrome Hearts" and goes by the name "Blue and Purple Cross Patch Cashmere Beanie". It currently fetches around 3,500 euros online, according to the German newspaper "Bild".

Bayern Munich's players, technical staff and administrative staff arrived at the Theresienwiese grounds aboard two buses before heading to the Käfer tent. A number of the team's stars, foremost among them Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane, posed for souvenir photos. Olise appeared in a completely different manner.

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Slipping between his teammates and the television cameras, the French player entered the first floor of the beer tent with his hair pulled back. He was not easy to recognise, save for that striking blue hat and his dark sunglasses.

This appearance capped a series of situations that reflected Olise's calm and reserved nature away from the spotlight. It comes despite a strong start with Bayern Munich this season, in which he has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in 7 matches, winning the man of the match award on 4 occasions.

Olise had earlier declined a media interview after winning the man of the match award. He also confined himself to a silent interview lasting more than a minute following the encounter with Bodo/Glimt.

IMAGO

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Things were no different during the championship reception held by Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder. Olise was almost the only player to avoid looking at the camera, and he chose to stand in the last row during the group photo with the team and technical staff.

Herbert Hainer, the president of Bayern Munich, commented on the player's character jokingly: "If he drinks a litre or two of beer, he will certainly relax a little."

Calm by nature, Olise does not show much of his personality in front of people, Hainer added. The president stressed that the club signed him to play football, not to entertain, but insisted he is "very friendly" away from the spotlight.

Olise was not the only one with a striking look. Canada's Alphonso Davies appeared in reflective sports sunglasses of white and blue, Bayern Munich's colours.

Davies had been absent from the Canada national team to spend his honeymoon with his wife Jordyn, after their wedding near Paris last July.

Captain Manuel Neuer also attended the Oktoberfest festival alone, following the birth of his second child. Ines Sarah Leimer, the wife of Konrad Laimer, caught the eye too, appearing with a swollen belly as the couple await their second child.

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