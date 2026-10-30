Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Philipp Lahm has spoken about Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or, while also shining a light on the eagerly awaited summit of German football between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Lahm opened with Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph a few days ago and what it means for German football: "It is very healthy for German football that someone from the Bundesliga wins the Ballon d'Or, as it represents a great incentive for the rising youngsters. In Germany we have an exceptional situation because the youth sector and professional football are closely linked. Every player starts his career at his local club and in his small community until he turns professional".

Did Franck Ribéry and Robert Lewandowski deserve the award in their day? Lahm laid out his view: "I think Kane would have preferred to win the Champions League over the Ballon d'Or. All players know how important the team is to achieving success. I had the chance to win the Ballon d'Or, but it was not as important to me as the team because it is an individual award. It may be more important for forwards than for defenders, and I am sure Ribéry is happy that Kane won, but he will remain angry that he did not win it himself".

Why does "Der Klassiker" carry such weight? Ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, the former international pointed to three decades of growing prestige, built as Dortmund gradually closed the gap. "When I was playing, they won two consecutive league titles. This time the fixture brings together the team in first place and the one in second, and that is why it is the best match you can watch in Germany at the moment," he added.

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Michael Olise also earned high praise. Lahm cast the French star as an attacking icon: "He is an excellent player. He can create a lot of solutions on the pitch, not only with Bayern, but also with the France national team in recent months. He is a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, and it is possible to win it while playing at Bayern, as we have seen this year".

Jürgen Klopp's arrival as Germany boss drew a warm verdict. "With Jürgen Klopp, you have a national coach who brings with him immense experience," Lahm said. "During the first international break, he wanted to assess a large number of players, and we have to wait to see what November produces, but the important thing is that as soon as he took charge he clearly announced what he wants to do and what he will deliver".

On how football has changed since he retired, Lahm sounded a warning about a fading German tactical identity: "When I see how Spain's players want to play, I find that they undergo precise, specialist training. In Germany we have wonderful infrastructure, we have money, full stadiums and talent, and we are in a good position, but the national team is not successful enough at the moment. We are overlooking the fundamental concept: how do we want to play football in Germany? How do I defend, how do I move in midfield, and how do I contest one-on-one duels? I think we need more specialist players instead of relying on a player who is good at playing in four different positions".

He signed off on Argentina's eternal debate between Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi, weighing in fairly: "Above all, both were exceptional players, and they raised the level of competition to the highest possible level. Their personalities are certainly completely different, and in my time Lionel Messi was the most important player for more than 15 years, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo".