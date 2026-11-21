Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

PSV return to Vriendenloterij Eredivisie action away to NEC on Saturday. Sergiño Dest is fit for the clash in Nijmegen. Kick-off at De Goffert is 16:30, with live coverage on ESPN 2.

Peter Bosz is without four players with long-term injuries on Saturday afternoon: Adamo Nagalo, Jerdy Schouten, Sami Ouaissa and Alassane Pléa.

Matej Kovar starts in goal for PSV. Dest withdrew from the United States national team last week with an injury, but Bosz has named him to start against NEC despite the midweek showdown with Real Madrid next week.

The rest of PSV's defence holds no surprises. Lutsharel Geertrudia and Armando Obispo start together at centre-back, with Filip Kostic on the left flank.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mauro Júnior and Kodai Sano provide the control in PSV's familiar midfield. Guus Til plays furthest forward of the three.

Related Topics

Ivan Perisic supplies striker Sven Mijnans from the right, while Ruben van Bommel plays on the left flank at De Goffert. Ricardo Pepi starts on the bench on Saturday.

PSV entered the international break on the back of a 2-5 win over SC Cambuur. Bosz's side lead the Eredivisie, with Feyenoord and Ajax breathing down their necks.

Advertisement

PSV starting XI: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.