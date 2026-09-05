Peter Bosz lays into one person after Ajax - PSV: this is why Ruben van Bommel does not appear in front of the camera

Peter Bosz jumped to Ruben van Bommel's defence after Ajax v PSV (1-3). The PSV forward went in at high speed on Aaron Bouwman, sparking a flare-up on the pitch.

"When that happened, I initially thought their heads had collided," Bosz says to the ESPN cameras. "But that was not the case. I've just come from seeing Ruben, who was upset in the dressing room. He was the only one not celebrating in the dressing room."

Then Bosz moves to defend Van Bommel. "This was not his intention. When you see how that boy (Bouwman, ed.) leaves the pitch, that is not nice. Did I think it was a red card? I find that difficult. Of course he is my player, but I see the ball bouncing up, he sprints towards it, and at the last moment he sees that their heads might collide after all. At least, that is what Ruben has just told me. That is why he turned his body."

Bosz also accepts how bad it looked. "He goes in at high speed, and that looks terrible. If he had not turned his body, you would both be coming straight at each other face first. Only with Van Bommel, it is like running into a wall, because he is so strong. He works for that every day, you cannot blame him for that. He protects himself, the other lad does not."

ESPN reporter Milan van Dongen then suggests Van Bommel himself could also have come in front of the camera with an explanation, so that 'the sting' is taken out of it. "Yes, but I hear there are people in your studio who also have an opinion about it and are saying very strange things," Bosz fires back.

"Dragging families into it... You should not do that. Just like those scuffles on our side, this should not happen," Bosz says. The PSV coach was referring to remarks made a little earlier by Hugo Borst, who launched a full-scale attack on Van Bommel. Among other things, he called it "an attempted murder" and advised the left winger to see a psychiatrist.

Borst later responds after hearing Bosz's reaction. "He's a chip off the old block. We all know what kind of footballer Mark van Bommel was. He would proverbially walk over dead bodies. I can see that in Ruben too. He can lose his head, do something nobody else would think of. And that is why I also think it is a shame what Bosz says about it," he maintains.