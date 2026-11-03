Peter Bosz has hit out at ESPN in his press conference ahead of PSV's match against Club Brugge. The Eindhoven side's manager is unhappy with how the broadcaster has 'framed' Noah Fernandez.

ESPN posted an excerpt from a post-match interview with Fernandez on Monday evening, after the Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between Jong PSV and NAC Breda.

In the clearly edited video, Fernandez said: "The past few months have been difficult. After the match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, things went downhill very quickly, but that's part of it."

"I don't think I've been given the chance to show it again in recent weeks, but now it's up to me to show here that I do belong," Fernandez concluded in the video.

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At the press conference, Bosz criticised ESPN: "It has to do with ESPN. If you watch the whole interview, he says very different things from what he says in that short video."

He added: "If you watch the whole interview, you can see that he mainly puts the responsibility on himself. He hopes he'll get another chance, but that's very different from how it has been presented."

"That's the danger of chasing clicks and bytes. You want everything to be spectacular. It's all about clicks these days. It's frustrating, because if you watch the whole interview, he expressed himself very well," Bosz concluded.