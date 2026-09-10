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Peter BoszOmroep Brabant
Siep Engelen

Translated by

Peter Bosz: ‘I put Ryan Flamingo in his place. Come on, that’s just not on, is it?’

PSV Eindhoven
P. Bosz
R. Flamingo

Peter Bosz shared a striking anecdote about Ryan Flamingo during a masterclass on Omroep Brabant. The PSV manager says he recently gave his defender a real telling-off.

During the broadcast, Bosz was presented with a number of propositions. One of them was the classic Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo debate. "Messi, no doubt at all. Messi," replied the PSV manager when asked to choose between the two greats. 

Flamingo does not see it that way, though. Within the PSV squad, the defender prefers Ronaldo, much to Bosz's indignation. 

"Yes, Ryan (Flamingo, ed.). I really told him off! Come on, that’s just not possible, is it?" said Bosz, prompting laughter in the studio. "Honestly. You have Messi and you have Ronaldo...," he continued. 

The PSV manager still made clear he has huge respect for Ronaldo. "I have a lot of respect for Ronaldo, you know. What that man has achieved and what he is still doing at this age... Even though you can see that it really is getting less. But he doesn’t have what Messi has," he believes. 

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA

So much so, Bosz says, that Messi even became compulsory viewing for his staff. "Well, back when I was manager of Heracles, I used to have my staff come to my house whenever Barcelona were playing." 

"Then it was compulsory viewing. Yes, it was such a joy. Barcelona under Guardiola, so beautiful," Bosz concluded.

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