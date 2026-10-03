Peter Bosz feels for Alassane Pléa, he said in conversation with the Eindhovens Dagblad. The French striker has to undergo surgery again after a full year of injury misery and will be out for at least another three months.

PSV signed Pléa from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2025 for three million euros. However, his first match for the club went badly wrong.

An FC Twente defender's tackle tore his cruciate ligament, leaving him on the turf in obvious pain. Pléa did not play again for the rest of the season.

During pre-season for the current campaign, the 34-year-old forward got some minutes under his belt again, but disaster struck once more in a training session in August.

"He was lying there on the ground. It was a terrible sight, because of the year he has had behind him," Bosz said at the time.

"Afterwards you are glad it is not his knee, but another serious injury, but we were all devastated by it. We no longer felt like carrying on training either."

By August, it looked as though Pléa would return in October. Last week, however, Rik Elfrink reported that he might not be able to play until 2027 because he has to go under the knife again.

"I really feel for him. It is very sad what has happened to him and that he has to watch from the sidelines again for a long time," Peter Bosz said in response to the Eindhovens Dagblad.