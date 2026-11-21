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Peter Bosz criticised Ruben van Bommel after the match, despite PSV dominating NEC in a 1-4 win on Saturday afternoon.

PSV struck early through a powerful shot from Filip Kostic. The Serbian defender fired from outside the penalty area and found the net via the inside of the post: 0-1.

Soon after, an alleged handball by Deveron Fonville brought a penalty. Ivan Perisic made no mistake to put the Eindhoven side 0-2 up.

Just before half-time, PSV went three goals clear. Ahmetcan Kaplan inadvertently headed a Van Bommel cross past his own goalkeeper: 0-3.

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PSV eased off a little in the second half. NEC pushed forward, leaving more space for the visitors. Van Bommel took advantage on the counter-attack to make it 0-4.

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Van Bommel had scored and forced Kaplan's error, but Bosz said at the post-match press conference that he was unhappy with his player's performance.

“I think he can do much more with his pace. If you are that much faster than your opponent, you can get even more out of it,” Bosz said.

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The manager, celebrating his birthday, continued: “His team-mates need to look for him more often, but he also needs to be better at recognising situations in which he could pose a threat.”

“He is so good. He might be getting past his opponent two or three times a game now, but that really needs to become twelve or thirteen times. He needs to make the most of it,” Bosz concluded.