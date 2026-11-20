Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Peter Bosz won't discuss Kevin De Bruyne publicly. The Napoli midfielder has been heavily linked with PSV and may even have reached an agreement in principle with the Eindhoven club.

PSV are unwilling to pay seven or eight million euros for De Bruyne, but have not given up their pursuit of him. The club will submit a new bid to the Italian club on Friday.

At Friday's press conference ahead of the match against NEC, Bosz briefly addressed the transfer situation. “I have a lot of responsibilities at PSV. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. Earnest (Stewart, technical director, ed. will deal with matters like this. Of course I talk to him about it, but that stays between him and me,” Bosz is quoted as saying by Nu.nl

“De Bruyne is a Napoli player. As long as that is the case, I shouldn’t talk about him. I don’t want to talk about players at other clubs. I don’t think that’s respectful. Equally, I wouldn’t like it if coaches talked about PSV players,” Bosz, the coach from Apeldoorn, stresses.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bosz says the PSV players are not particularly preoccupied with De Bruyne's possible arrival. “He is a very big name, of course, but we talk about it a lot in every transfer window. I usually know something about it, but certainly not everything.”

Related Topics

Next matches NEC Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

Sven Mijnans would welcome playing alongside De Bruyne. “Alongside Messi, he’s the player I’ve always watched. He’s a fantastic player, of course. You could call him a role model,” he told ESPN.

Mijnans also sees De Bruyne as a versatile player. “He takes so many risks with his passing. When he needs to keep it simple, he does, but he has so much quality. He always produces two, three, four or five passes that make you think: oof, something’s happening there. A bit of boldness.”

Advertisement

De Bruyne (35) is under contract at Napoli until mid-2027, with an option for another season. Transfermarkt estimates the Belgian's current value at eight million euros.