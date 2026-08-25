Perin says goodbye to Juventus: "Here I learned that you can be important even without being in the spotlight"

Mattia Perin has said goodbye. The Juve goalkeeper, who is close to joining Palermo, bid farewell to Juventus with a long message on Instagram:





"There are places you pass through.

Then there are places that, while you pass through them, change who you are.





For me, Juventus was that.





Today, looking back, I realise that part of the man I have become was shaped during these years. Because time is not measured in matches played, victories or trophies. But in the people you meet, the waiting, the silences, the disappointments you learn to accept and the moments when you find within yourself the strength to start again.





I learned that you can still matter even without always being in the spotlight.

That belonging to something means, at times, putting yourself aside.

That loyalty does not need to be spoken about, because it lives in the choices you make when no one is watching.





In this shirt I felt some of the most beautiful emotions of my career, but also difficult moments. And today I am grateful for those too. Because it was precisely those moments that forced me to truly get to know myself. I met immense champions, but above all men. People with whom I shared much more than a dressing room: days, pressure, laughter, defeats, victories, fears and dreams.





To all the people who work at Juventus every day, often away from the spotlight: thank you. There are gestures, words and acts of kindness that may seem small while you are living them, and you only discover how great they were when the time comes to say goodbye.





To the fans, I want to say one simple thing: I always tried to be worthy of the shirt I wore.

I do not know if I always managed it, but I do know that I respected it every single day.





Now the time has come to go. And it feels strange to write it. Because when you stay in one place for a long time, you stop asking yourself when it will end. It simply becomes part of your life. But perhaps growing also means this: having the courage to let go of something you love, without loving it any less.





I do not know what will remain of me in the history of Juventus. But Juventus will remain inside me forever.





And that, no goodbye will ever be able to take away from me. Thank you, Juve.





Until the end🤍🖤"



