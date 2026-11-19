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Bayern Munich are looking for a backup goalkeeper for when Manuel Neuer retires. Bernd Leno is among the candidates and appears open to becoming number two behind Jonas Urbig.

The former Germany goalkeeper told Sky/RTL there had been no concrete contact with the German record champions. But he did not rule out a move to the Bavarian capital.

“No one has been in touch so far. Of course I’m aware of the situation, but I’m very relaxed about it,” Leno said, adding: “I still have a contract here until the end of the season, I feel very comfortable here and I’m still really keen to play. I feel like I’m in my prime right now. Perhaps it’s also a valuable experience to take a back seat for once or do something else.”

“Sometimes,” Leno added, “I also think it would be a shame to take a back seat somewhere when you still have what it takes. Of course, the overall package has to be right too. We’ll see whether I might end up back in Germany.”

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Bernd Leno one of many Bayern Munich candidates

Leno has been one of many goalkeepers linked with Bayern in recent weeks. The 34-year-old has the experience and quality to support Urbig and step in if needed. His contract situation also means he would be available on a free transfer. Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) and Loris Karius (FC Schalke 04) are among the others recently mentioned alongside the nine-cap Germany international as potential Bayern Munich number twos.

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Leno has been Fulham's undisputed number one for years, regularly producing strong performances that, for a time, even put him in contention for selection for the 2026 World Cup. He has been under contract in west London since 2022. Before that, Leno was at Arsenal, who had lured the Stuttgart academy product to England from Bayer Leverkusen. A move to Munich would also mean a return to the Bundesliga, where he first made his name.

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Backup goalkeeper at Bayern Munich: More attractive than it sounds

Bayern Munich's backup role may look unappealing, but it has its advantages. Take Sven Ulreich: he has forged a remarkable career as Neuer's long-standing deputy . Both veterans are expected to retire this summer, making way for Urbig and possibly Leno, Baumann or Karius.

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Bayern have earmarked the 23-year-old as their new first-choice goalkeeper. He has regularly stepped in with assurance for the now highly injury-prone Neuer for almost two years.