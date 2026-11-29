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Kenneth Perez was stunned by Nacho Ferri's performance in De Klassieker on Sunday afternoon. The Spanish Feyenoord striker wasted several chances against Ajax in a 1-1 draw and missed a penalty. On ESPN's Dit was het Weekend, Perez delivered a scathing assessment of the Rotterdam side's centre-forward.

Julian Brandt's stunning goal put Feyenoord behind at De Kuip after just four minutes. Four minutes later, Luciano Valente capitalised on a mistake by the same German, and Feyenoord gradually took greater control of the match.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side had enough chances in the second half to win it. Ferri fired wide from a promising position in the 52nd minute. A quarter of an hour later, he had another golden opportunity to put Feyenoord ahead from the penalty spot.

Lucas Rosa lightly caught Charles Vanhoutte inside the box, and the Spaniard took the penalty. Ferri struck it so poorly that Maarten Paes saved, and the striker failed to score from the rebound.

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The ESPN studio panel discussed Van Bronckhorst's limited options for giving his side fresh impetus through substitutions. Perez felt any other striker would have done at least as well as Ferri on Sunday. "Whoever you brought on as a striker would have been at about the same level as Ferri. Holy ....!"

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Presenter Wouter Bouwman then asked whether Perez meant the Feyenoord striker's overall level. "Ferri's overall level was disastrous today," the Danish pundit stressed. "You can miss a penalty, but you don't have to kick it with your studs like an amateur. Above all, he just wasn't there."

Perez also strongly disagreed with suggestions that one of Ferri's team-mates should have taken responsibility for the penalty. "Then I hear this nonsense about how, if you have personalities in the team, you have to take the penalty away from him. What nonsense!"

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The former footballer then outlined a hypothetical situation involving fellow panellist Kees Kwakman. "Imagine Kees is number one on the list and he isn't having such a good game. I'm not going to go up to him and ask, 'Kees, are you sure?', am I?"

Perez felt only Ferri could have decided to let a team-mate take the penalty. Watching the footage again, the pundit made a comparison with golf. "This is a shank," said Perez, referring to a completely mishit ball. "That looks really amateurish, doesn't it?"

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Beyond Ferri's performance, Perez felt Feyenoord had taken far too little from De Klassieker, given Ajax's poor play after the opening stages. "At some point you do get the feeling: hang on, this Ajax side are so weak. We really have to take advantage of that. They didn't do nearly enough with it."